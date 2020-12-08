Bharat Band 2020 News: Congress MLAs locked in lockup started chanting Ramdhun, police also was surprised

Bharat Bandh 2020 News: Police detained Congress MLA Jashubhai Patel and locked him in lock up. On this, Congress MLA Jashubhai Patel along with his supporters started chanting Ram Dhun in hawala. After the chanting of Ram Dhun in hawat, a different atmosphere was created. Along with the Congress MLA, many other Congress workers were locked in lockup. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: See the effect of Bharat Bandh in pictures, know which places people landed in support of farmers and where the train stopped

The case is in Aravali district of Gujarat. Here Congress leaders descended to support the Bharat Bandh of farmers. Meanwhile, the Gujarat Police has been detained for violating prohibitory orders. After this, he started chanting 'Ram Dhun' in the police lock-up.

The Bayad MLA and about two dozen of his supporters were locked up in the police station of Malpur town under the 144 section imposed in Gujarat due to 'Bharat Bandh' called by the agitating farmers (Kisan Andolan) in Delhi. has gone. In the lock-up, he started singing Ram-Dhun, a popular devotional song of Lord Rama. Director General of Police Ashish Bhatia announced prohibitory orders on Monday night as a precaution. Meanwhile, many Congress leaders were also detained throughout the state.