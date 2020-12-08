Bharat Bandh 2020 News: Why India is trending on Twitter amid bandh, ‘Every city is on’

Bharat Bandh: Today, the Bharat Band has been called by the farmers. It has influence in many parts of the country. The train has been stopped at many places in Maharashtra, West Bengal, against agricultural laws (Farms Laws 2020) and in support of farmers. There has also been arson on the roads. Political parties are also demonstrating with farmers in many places. Especially in Delhi-NCR (Bharat Band in Delhi-NCR), the effect of the bandh is being seen. Many important services are disrupted in Delhi. A case has been filed against former CM SP President Akhilesh Yadav, who landed in UP to support the farmers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is accused of house arrest. Also Read – PM Modi talks to former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh over phone between Bharat Bandh, good wishes

At the same time, there is a lot of discussion on Bharat Bandh on Twitter (Top Twitter Trend). 'Bharat Bandh' has been trending on Twitter since morning. People are supporting the farmers by making 'Aaj Bharat Band Hai' trend. Every trend on Twitter is associated with farmers and movement.

No public support to Bharat Band it’s complete flop show, only Congress Work Based drama is going on in cities.

No public support to Bharat Band it's complete flop show, only Congress Work Based drama is going on in cities.

Even farmers are not supporting this band called by so called farmer associations.# Har_shar_chalu_ is pic.twitter.com/aTNj162bJB

At the same time, there is another trend, which is in the top on Twitter. ‘Har Shahar Chalu Hai’ is trending on Twitter. This trend is not in support of the farmers but against the Bharat Bandh. People tweeting it while making the trend say that there is no effect of Bharat Bandh. Everything is unlocked. Every city is running as usual. Is on.

A person named Jaswinder Singh TTS posted a video on Twitter and wrote that there is no jam. Vehicles are running. My India will not stop. The Twitter handle of All in One has been written that every city is operational, political parties have become disrespectful after seeing the trend.

Krishna Patel wrote in support of the government that let’s assume that if the new Farmers Bill 2020 is bad then it would have been better than the previous one. If the former was good then why is the condition of the farmers bad till date? I do not support the Bharat Bandh.