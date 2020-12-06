Bharat Bandh 8 Dec 2020: Milk-fruits and vegetables will not be available on 8th! No restrictions on weddings and emergency services

bharat bandh news 8 dec 2020 in hindi: agitating farmers protesting against new agricultural laws have declared a Bharat bandh on 8 December. Farmers have said that during this Bharat Bandh, India will remain closed from morning to evening on the 8th. Also Read – Farmers’ Bharat Bandh is supported by a dozen opposition parties including Congress, know which party will be involved

Yogendra Yadav from Jai Kisan Movement on the Singhu border said, “India will remain closed from morning to evening on the 8th during Bharat Bandh. The flywheel jam will remain till three in the evening. Milk-fruit-vegetables will be banned. There will be no restriction on weddings and emergency services. ” Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Sidhu’s Twitter blows on the government will be dropped, Taj will be uprooted, watch video

India will remain closed from morning to evening on the 8th. The flywheel jam will remain till three in the evening. Milk-fruit-vegetables will be banned. There will be no ban on weddings and emergency services: Yogendra Yadav from Jai Kisan agitation on Singhu border pic.twitter.com/gvc14gxSLR Also Read – Bharat Bandh News: Kejriwal government will support the bandh called by the farmers, this appeal to the workers … – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 6, 2020

Farmer leader Baldev Singh from the Singhu border said, “They (the central government) told us that they will complete the document on the 7th and meet and tell us if it doesn’t happen. Then we gave them 8th, but we did not think it was right to break the India bandh on that day. This was not his intention, the 9th date has been given from our side. “

Baldev Singh told that the batch of 250 young farmers from Gujarat is coming to Delhi on motorcycles. It is our compulsion to intensify the movement because the central government is not taking care of our issues with seriousness.

Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union from the Singhu Border, said, “They have sought time to negotiate, but do not know with whom to talk to the officers from corporate houses or from Nagpur RSS.” You have been listening to the mind of Modi for so many years, now listen to the mind of the farmers. “

Several opposition parties on Saturday announced their support for the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organizations against the new agricultural laws of the Center on 8 December and protested in various parts of the country, showing solidarity with the agitating farmers.

Farmers have been camping on the borders of Delhi for the last 10 days. Meanwhile, after the fifth round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers remained inconclusive on Saturday, All India Kisan Union president Prem Singh Bhangoo said, “India will be shut down vigorously on December 8.”