Bharat Bandh Advisory: Central Government has issued guidelines for the state of Bharat Bandh, know what will be the rules

Bharat Bandh Updates: Farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws have announced Bharat Bandh on 8 December ie tomorrow. Center Sarkara has issued guidelines regarding the proclamation of Bharat Bandh of protesting farmers. The central government has directed all the states and union territories to maintain law and order. Also Read – Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Transporters and traders will not join, markets will open and vehicles will run!

The farmers, who have been protesting against the new agriculture laws of the central government for the last 11 days, have appealed to the public to give their support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called on Tuesday. Farmers have also welcomed the move to support Bharat Bandh by various political parties. Farmers are demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws from the central government. Also Read – Farmers Protest: Arvind Kejriwal reached Singhu Border, said- I have come to support the farmers as a serviceman

Farmers have got support of Bharat Bandh from almost all opposition parties. In such a situation, the central government is very alert. On Monday, the central government has issued a nationwide advisory for the Bharat Bandh. The India bandh of protesting farmers will be held from 11 am to 3 pm. The Union Home Ministry has asked state governments and union territories to maintain law and order and ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines. Also Read – Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border: Kejriwal will go to Singhu border today, movement will get support!

Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, Nationalist Congress Party, CPI (M) and DMK have given their support to Bharat Bandh. As a precaution, Delhi Police has increased deployment along the borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and has made strong security arrangements.

The farmers have warned that if their demands are not asked, they will intensify their protest and will stop the routes reaching the national capital. Talks have so far failed between the government and the agitating farmers’ organizations and its sixth round of talks are to be held on Wednesday.