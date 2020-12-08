Bharat Bandh: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said- ‘movement will go on like this, we will deal with it’

new Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told a group of farmers who are supporting the Agricultural Laws (Farms Laws 2020) that the new agricultural laws will benefit the farmers rather than harm them. These steps of the government are in the interest of farmers. Farming will benefit. The Agriculture Minister said that the government will deal with such (Kisan Andolan) movements. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Reform measures suggested by committee during Congress tenure included in agricultural laws: Government sources

A delegation of 20 'progressive farmers' led by Padma Shri-awarded Kanwal Singh Chavan, in a meeting with the Agriculture Minister, said that the government should revise some provisions of the new agricultural laws but should not repeal them (the laws). Members included in the delegation said that they are farmers and representatives of farmer producing organizations.

The delegation also included Atar Singh Sandhu, the national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Atar). Sandhu said that "We support the new agricultural laws, if the MSP is given in writing, then all the problems will be solved." The group also said that for the political benefit of the protesting farmers "Confused" has been done. This meeting with the farmer delegation took place a day before the Bharat Bandh. Farmers' organizations opposing agricultural laws have called for a Bharat Bandh today. However, the next meeting between the demonstrating farmers' representatives and the government is proposed on 9 December.

Addressing the delegation, Tomar said, “Such a movement will… deal with it.” You have come to support these laws, I welcome you wholeheartedly and thank you. “He said that this law will benefit the farmers and the entire agricultural sector. The reforms in the agriculture sector will create employment in the villages and make agriculture profitable. The group of twenty farmers in their memorandum demanded the government to consider the amendment as per the suggestions of the farmers organizations protesting. However, he insisted on not repealing the laws. He said, “The suggestions of farmer organizations should be considered and agricultural laws should be maintained.”

It should be ensured that the minimum support price and mandi system is maintained. We urge you to keep the agricultural laws. “Five rounds of talks have been held between the government and the farmers’ representatives who are opposing the agricultural laws, but so far no consensus has been reached. The protesting farmers are adamant on demanding the repeal of these laws. The government says that these three agricultural laws are in the interest of the farmers. With this, farmers will get freedom to sell their produce anywhere in the country and the role of middlemen will end.