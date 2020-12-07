Bharat bandh: All mandis of Delhi including Azadpur will be closed in support of farmers, ban on milk, fruits and vegetables

Bharat Bandh in Delhi: Bharat Bandh has been announced on 8 December to protest against the agricultural law. This movement will be from morning to evening, but there will be a traffic jam from 11 am to 3 pm. During this time, all the mandis of Delhi will be closed tomorrow in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People on India bandh raised concern, said- Corona will spread by farmer movement, millions should not die!

Azadpur Mandi President Adil Ahmed Khan gave this information. He said, "Azadpur Mandi of Delhi and all other mandis of the city will be closed tomorrow in support of 'Bharat Bandh' done by farmers."

Delhi's Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city to remain closed tomorrow, in support of 'Bharat Bandh' call made by farmers: Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur Mandi pic.twitter.com/PsRQAYd7dV

Explain that the ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers is being supported by most organizations. Farmer leaders of Punjab held a press conference on the Bharat Bandh on the Singhu border. It has been made clear in this press conference that the entire country will be peacefully shut down in India. All emergency services will remain operational during Bharat Bandh. There will be no restriction on the wedding ambulance. At the same time, milk, fruits, vegetables and other items will be completely banned.