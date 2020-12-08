Bharat Bandh: Anna Hazare sat on hunger strike in support of farmers, said – this is the right time to solve the issue

Pune: Social activist Anna Hazare sat on a day-long fast in support of farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws of the central government. Hazare is on a hunger strike in Ralegan Siddhi village of Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. He said that this is the “right time” for farmers to come on the streets and resolve their issue. Also Read – Farmer’s Bharat Bandh: Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ ends, vehicles movement resumed

The protesting farmers’ organizations have also appealed to keep ‘Bharat bandh’ on Tuesday. Hazare said that there should be agitation in the country so that there is pressure on the government and he should take steps in the interest of farmers. Also Read – RSS stop supporting Modi ji, come on the road with us, there is no politics in it: Digvijay Singh

Hazare said in a recorded message, “I appeal to the people of the country, the movement going on in Delhi should go on in the whole country.” To create pressure on the government, such a situation needs to be created and for this, farmers will have to come out on the streets. But do not commit any violence. ” Also Read – Farmer’s Protest Latest Update: Will the farmer movement end? Important meeting with Amit Shah at 7 pm

Anna Hazare said, “I have supported this issue before and will continue to do so. Hazare also stressed the need to give autonomy to the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) and implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission. He also warned of agitation over the government not giving autonomy to the CACP and not implementing the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations. Granted He said, “Government only gives assurances, never fulfills demands.”