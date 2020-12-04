‘Bharat Bandh announced on December 8’, the farmer said – has planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi

New Delhi: Farmers protesting against agricultural laws have declared a Bharat Bandh on 8 December. Apart from this, farmers have said that if the laws are not withdrawn by December 5, then other roads of Delhi will also be blocked. Also Read – kisan Andolan 2020: Farmers Open Warning! If the demands are not met then the performance on Delhi-Ghazipur Border will intensify

Farmer leader Harvinder Singh Lakhwal said after a meeting, "Decision has been taken to call Bharat Bandh on December 8. We have planned to block the remaining roads of Delhi. "

Another farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said, "If the government does not accept our demands in the meeting tomorrow, then we will intensify our agitation against the new agricultural laws."