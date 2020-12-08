Bharat Bandh / Band Live Update: These roads of Delhi-NCR are completely closed, please check this list before leaving the house.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri, Jharoda borders are closed: Farmers’ organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh today against the agricultural laws of the central government. The most impact of this Bharat Bandh can be seen on the traffic of Delhi-NCR. Due to the farmers’ movement, all the roads entering from Haryana and UP in Delhi have been closed earlier. In such a situation, the situation may worsen due to today’s bandh. People traveling to Delhi-NCR may face a lot of trouble. In such a situation, Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory, urging people not to go through these routes. Also Read – Bharat Bandh 2020 News: Why India Is Trending Between Bandh ‘Every City Is On’, Learn Reason

However, Delhi Police's Public Relations Officer Ish Singhal said that the Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure normal movement of people on the roads during Bharat Bandh. He said, "Delhi Police has issued a travel advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles and passengers. Whoever tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcibly shut shop, will be dealt with strictly according to the law. "The Delhi Police also appealed every person not to disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens and residents of Delhi.

These roads are closed

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jhaoda Border are closed. He also said, "National Highway 44 has also been closed on both sides. Therefore, those traveling are suggested to take the way to Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli border. Traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road has also been changed. "

He said that those going towards Noida are advised to take DND as the shout border has been closed on Noida Link Road. Traffic police wrote, “Chilla Border on Noida Link Road has also been closed from Noida to Delhi traffic due to the demonstration of farmers near Gautam Buddha Gate. People are advised to avoid Noida Link Road and use DND to come to Delhi. “

Ghazipur border on NH 24 has also been closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. The traffic police said, “People are advised to avoid NH 24 and use Apsara / Bhopra / DND to come to Delhi.”

He said that though Badusarai border is open only for small vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers.

He said that those going to Haryana can take the route of Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Viman or Daundahera border.