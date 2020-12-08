Bharat Bandh: ‘Bharat bandh’ today, farmers will stop the traffic, will not stop the ambulance, these things including fruits and vegetables will be banned.

Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: Bharat Bandh has been called by farmers today. Farmers have been agitating in Delhi for the last 13 days against the new agricultural laws (Farms Laws 2020). The farmers demand that the new agricultural laws be withdrawn at any cost. Till now, the solution to the demands of the farmers has not been resolved in the talks with the five-round government. Negotiations are to be held with the government on December 9, but before that today, farmers have called for a shutdown in India. It can be seen in many other states including Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Maharashtra. Also Read – Farmers Protest Latest News: Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate her birthday tomorrow due to farmer movement and COVID-19

The Bharat Bandh is also getting political support. There are 24 political parties, which have announced to support the farmers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also reached the venue of the agitation a day ago and said to support him. Many leftist parties, including the Aam Aadmi Party, SP, BSP, RJD, Shiv Sena, Akali Dal, DMK, TRS, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Gupkar coalition, have announced their support to the farmers. These parties will perform in their respective areas other than Delhi. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: ‘Bharat Bandh’ of farmers will remain till 3 pm today, ‘Chakka Jam’ – These services can be affected

Bharat Bandh Latest Updates till 3 pm

During the Bharat Bandh, there is a plan to jam the wheel till three o’clock. Regarding the bandh, the Central Government has issued guidelines to the state governments to maintain law and order. Farmer leaders told that there will be a traffic jam in the entire country from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday. However, the demonstrating farmers have also made it clear that no person will be subjected to coercion and coercion for the closure. Weddings and ambulances will not be stopped, but milk, fruits, vegetables and other items will be completely banned. Also Read – ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2020 Postponed: ICAI CA Foundation Paper-1 Exam scheduled for December 8 due to Bharat Bandh, know new date

These services may affect

‘Bharat Bandh’ can be difficult in Delhi. Many associations of cab drivers and market traders of Delhi have said to join. The effect of this will be that the transport service and supply of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables may be disrupted in the capital Delhi. Some taxi and cab unions have decided to participate in a one-day strike. A group of businessmen is also supporting the demand of farmers, due to which work is expected to be disrupted in large vegetable and fruit markets. Azadpur Mandi President Adil Ahmad Khan said, ‘Azadpur Mandi in Delhi and all other mandis of the city will remain closed in support of’ Bharat Bandh ‘done by farmers.’

Security arrangements tightened in Delhi, central government gave these instructions to states

Delhi Police said that action will be taken against anyone forcibly restraining people or closing shops amidst tight security arrangements. The central government has issued guidelines to the states. The central government has asked all states and union territories to tighten security and ensure peace during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ organizations and opposition parties in their support. In a nationwide consultation issued by the Union Home Ministry, the State Governments and the Administrators of the Union Territory should ensure that the Kovid-19 guidelines are followed and social distance is maintained.