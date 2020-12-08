Bharat Bandh: CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, ‘AAP’ said- Delhi Police is not allowing them to leave the house

Arvind Kejriwal Under House Arrest: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest. Kejriwal is under house arrest at his residence in Delhi. Delhi Police has done this today under Bharat Bandh. Aam Aadmi Party has given this information by tweeting. According to the AAP, the Delhi Police is not allowing Kejriwal to leave the house. He has been arrested in the house. Also Read – If the government has the heart, whether home minister or prime minister, they will go to talk to the farmers themselves: Shiv Sena

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had reached the Singhu border a day before to support the farmers' movement. Here, he said that the Bharat Bandh of farmers is fully supported. He is in the position of a servant with the farmers.

Delhi Police has put CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday, tweets Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). pic.twitter.com/VvMEUQaigx

– ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Kejriwal had said that the central government should accept the farmers’ words. Farmers are making legitimate demands. There is nothing wrong in this. Even before Kejriwal could visit the venue of the farmers’ agitation, he was arrested in the house.