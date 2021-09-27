Bharat Bandh: DCP Dharmendra Meena, who narrowly escaped responsibility in Bengaluru, climbed onto the protester’s SUV

Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ Bharat Bandh continues in opposition to the brand new agricultural rules. There also are experiences of jams coming from many portions of the rustic all over the Bharat Bandh. Many trains have additionally been canceled because of Bharat Bandh. In the course of all this, Dharmendra Meena, DCP of Bengaluru North, who used to be on responsibility all over the Bharat Bandh in Bengaluru, narrowly escaped. In truth, an SUV ran over his ft all over the agreement. The policemen provide at the spot also are stunned via this incident. At the moment Dharmendra Meena is okay and his harm isn’t critical.Additionally Learn – Farmers advised Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary – rise up, pass from right here, what’s your paintings amongst us

The individual using the car has been taken into custody via the police. The title of the individual is Harish Gowda who's Prof. It's being advised to be a member of Kannada Sangathan. Allow us to tell that the employees of this group also are participating in give a boost to of the bandh.

Allow us to let you know that many events have were given give a boost to for the farmers' Bharat Bandh. Those come with Communist Birthday party of India (Marxist), Communist Birthday party of India, All India Ahead Bloc, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Swaraj India, Indian Nationwide Congress, Aam Aadmi Birthday party, Janata Dal (Secular), Bahujan Samaj Birthday party, Nationalist Congress Birthday party, Samajwadi Birthday party, Telugu Desam Birthday party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, SAD-United, Yuvajan Shramik Rythu Congress Birthday party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha have were given the give a boost to.