Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police rejects AAP claim, CM Kejriwal not under house arrest, can go anywhere

new Delhi: As part of the 13th day farmers' agitation in the country's capital, where there are reports of protests and agitation across the country, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sparked a political uproar by claiming that Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest. . After this claim by AAP leader and spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj, Delhi Police immediately denied and gave clarification.

AAP spokesperson claims that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been placed under house arrest. On his charge, DCP Anto Alphonse of North Delhi said, "This statement is absolutely false." The Chief Minister of Delhi can go wherever he wants.

This statement is absolutely incorrect. As being the CM of Delhi, he can move around wherever he wants: Anto Alphonse, DCP North, Delhi

AAP spokesperson dismissing all claims, North Delhi DCP Anto Alphonse of Delhi Police said, “This is not true. The Chief Minister can come or go anywhere. We have deployed our security personnel outside their residence. Rather he came out last evening also. ” He said, “There is no restriction on the movement of people. To prevent any conflict between the BJP and AAP members, we have deployed our forces as a precautionary measure there. ”

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been under house arrest by the Delhi Police after meeting farmers protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center on the Singhu border. However, the police have rejected the party’s claims. Let me tell you that Kejriwal met the farmers who were protesting on Singhu Border.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj claimed in a press conference that the Delhi Police had put Kejriwal under house arrest. He alleged, “On the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Kejriwal under house arrest since meeting the farmers at the Singhu border.” No one is allowed to go to their residence or come out from there. Our MLAs were beaten up. Many blockers have been put in there and even the domestic help is not being allowed inside the house. ”

AAP spokesperson Bhardwaj said, “We will all march towards the Chief Minister’s residence and ensure that the Chief Minister is released.” “Rejecting all these claims, a senior Delhi Police official said,” This is not true. The Chief Minister can come or go anywhere. We have deployed our security personnel outside their residence. Rather he came out last evening also. ” He said, “There is no restriction on the movement of people. We have deployed our forces as a precautionary measure to prevent any conflict between the BJP and AAP members. ”