Bharat Bandh: Extensive security arrangements in Delhi, screaming border closed; Use DND to get to and from Noida

Bharat Bandh in Delhi: Delhi Police said on Monday that extensive security arrangements have been made in view of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made on December 8 by farmers opposing the new agricultural laws of the Center. Police warned that stern action will be taken against whoever attempts to disrupt the movement of people or ‘forcibly’ shut down shops. Also Read – India closed: All mandis of Delhi including Azadpur will be closed in support of farmers, milk, fruits and vegetables will be banned.

The protesting farmers have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December and warned that if the government does not accept their demands, they will intensify their agitation and close the roads leading to the national capital. Public Relations Officer of Delhi Police Ish Singhal said that Delhi Police has made adequate arrangements to ensure the normal movement of people on the roads during Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People on India bandh raised concern, said- Corona will spread by farmer movement, millions should not die!

He said, “Delhi Police has issued a travel advisory for the smooth movement of vehicles and passengers. Whoever tries to disrupt normal movement, life or forcibly shut shop, it will be dealt with strictly as per law. ” Also Read – UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s attack- ‘Opposition parties firing guns on farmers’ shoulders’

The Delhi Police also appealed to every person not to disrupt the lives of ordinary citizens and residents of Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted that Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh, Tikri and Jhaoda Border are closed.

He also said, “National Highway 44 has also been closed on both sides. Therefore, those traveling are suggested to take the way to Lampur, Safiabad and Saboli border. Traffic from Mukarba and GTK Road has also been diverted. “He said that those going towards Noida are advised to take DND as the chill border on Noida Link Road has been closed.”

Traffic police wrote, “Chilla Border on Noida Link Road has also been closed from Noida to Delhi traffic due to the demonstration of farmers near Gautam Buddha Gate. People are advised to avoid Noida Link Road and use DND to come to Delhi. “

Ghazipur border on NH 24 has also been closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. The traffic police said, “People are advised to avoid NH 24 and use Apsara / Bhopra / DND to come to Delhi.”

He said that though Badusarai border is open only for small vehicles like cars and two-wheelers and Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheelers. He said that those going to Haryana can take the route of Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan or Bajghera, Palam Viman or Daundahera border.

(input language)