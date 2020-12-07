Bharat Bandh: Farmer leaders said – there will be a traffic jam till 3 pm, political leaders are not allowed to come on stage

Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ organizations have called for Bharat Bandh on 8 December i.e. Tuesday against the new agricultural laws (News Farms Law 2020). More than 10 opposition parties, including the Congress, have supported the Bharat Bandh of farmers. Farmer leaders have welcomed the support of various political parties for the Bharat Bandh. However, he has also made it clear that his platform will not be for political parties. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People on India bandh raised concern, said- Corona will spread by farmer movement, millions should not die!

In opposition to the Agricultural Law, there will be traffic jam from 11 am to 3 pm. It is being supported by most organizations. Farmer leaders of Punjab held a press conference on the Bharat Bandh on the Singhu border. It has been made clear in the press conference that peace will be done in the entire country in a complete manner. All emergency services will remain operational during Bharat Bandh. There will be no restriction on the wedding ambulance. At the same time, milk, fruits, vegetables and other items will be completely banned. Also Read – UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s attack- ‘Opposition parties firing guns on farmers’ shoulders’

Farmer leaders have also made it clear that force or push will not be punished on any person. At the same time, farmer leaders have appealed that everyone should give their support in Bharat Bandh. Farmer leaders said that leaders from all over the world are supporting us. Also Read – Farmers Protest: BJP lashes out at Opposition over agricultural laws – termed ’embarrassing double standards’

Government withdraws ‘black law’: Congress

The Congress said on Monday, a day before the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ organizations, that the central government should listen to the minds of the farmers and withdraw the ‘black laws’ related to agriculture. The party also said that if there is any inconvenience to the people on the day of ‘Bharat Bandh’, then the Central Government is responsible for it. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the government will have to repeal the agricultural laws and nothing less than that will be approved. He tweeted, ‘Peaceful India is closed on 8 December in support of Kisan Revolution. We will fully support it. The tyranny and injustice from the country’s donor is unbearable. ‘

BJP government withdraws agricultural laws or relinquishes power: Mamta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government at the Center should immediately withdraw the ‘anti-people’ agricultural laws or should be removed from power. Addressing a rally in West Medinipur district, Mamta said, ‘She will be in jail instead of tolerating BJP’s misrule or keeping silent.’ He said, “BJP government (of the Center) should immediately withdraw the agricultural laws. Or leave the power. He should not remain in power after sacrificing the rights of farmers. ‘

Tightened security arrangements in Delhi

Delhi Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the Bharat Bandh. Police warned that stern action will be taken against whoever attempts to disrupt the movement of people or ‘forcibly’ shut down shops. The protesting farmers have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December and warned that if the government did not accept their demands, they would intensify their agitation and close the roads leading to the national capital.

Center instructions to states

The Central Government has issued guidelines to the states regarding the proclamation of Bharat Bandh of the protesting farmers. The central government has directed all the states and union territories to maintain law and order.

BJP attacks opposition parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the opposition parties for their stand against agricultural reforms implemented by the Modi government. The BJP accused the opposition parties of adopting ’embarrassing double standards’ and said that in the past they had supported many provisions of the new law. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that a section of farmers are in the clutches of some people with ‘vested interests’ and the government is working on removing the confusion spread among them about reforms. A section of farmers is in opposition to these new agricultural laws.