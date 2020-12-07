Bharat Bandh: Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ today, till 3 pm will be ‘Chakka Jam’ – These services can be affected

Bharat Bandh: Today, Bharat Bandh of farmer organizations is against the new agricultural laws (Farms Laws 2020). More than 10 opposition parties have supported the Bharat Bandh News of the farmers, including the Congress. Farmer leaders have welcomed the support of various political parties for the Bharat Bandh. However, he has also made it clear that his platform will not be for political parties. On the other hand, the central government has issued a direction to the state governments to maintain law and order regarding Bharat Bandh Latest News. Also Read – After Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, these big stars came forward in support of farmers, said ‘Baat mane sarkar ..’

Farmer leaders said that there will be a jam in the entire country from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday. However, the demonstrating farmers have also made it clear that no force or push will be punished on any person. Farmer leaders have appealed that everyone should give their support in Bharat Bandh. Please tell that all emergency services will remain operational during Bharat Bandh. There will be no restriction on the wedding ambulance. At the same time, milk, fruits, vegetables and other items will be completely banned. Also Read – Farmers Protest: People on India bandh raised concern, said- Corona will spread by farmer movement, millions should not die!

Supply of essential services will be affected!

Several associations of cab drivers and mandi traders have joined the ‘Bharat Bandh’, which may disrupt the transport service and supply of essential commodities like fruits and vegetables in the country’s capital Delhi. Some taxi and cab unions have decided to participate in a one-day strike. A group of businessmen is also supporting the demand of farmers, due to which work is expected to be disrupted in large vegetable and fruit markets. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: Farmer leaders said – there will be traffic jam till 3 pm, political leaders are not allowed to come on stage

Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and all other mandis in the city to remain closed tomorrow, in support of ‘Bharat Bandh’ call made by farmers: Adil Ahmed Khan, Chairman, Azadpur Mandi pic.twitter.com/PsRQAYd7dV – ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2020

Azadpur Mandi President Adil Ahmad Khan said, ‘Azadpur Mandi in Delhi and all other mandis of the city will remain closed in support of’ Bharat Bandh ‘done by farmers.’

Government withdraws ‘black law’: Congress

The Congress said on Monday, a day before the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ organizations, that the central government should listen to the minds of the farmers and withdraw the ‘black laws’ related to agriculture. The party also said that if there is any inconvenience to the people on the day of ‘Bharat Bandh’, then the Central Government is responsible for it. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that the government will have to repeal the agricultural laws and nothing less than that will be approved. He tweeted, ‘Peaceful India is closed on 8 December in support of Kisan Revolution. We will fully support it. The tyranny and injustice from the country’s donor is unbearable. ‘

BJP government withdraws agricultural laws or relinquishes power: Mamta

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP government at the Center should immediately withdraw the ‘anti-people’ agricultural laws or should be removed from power. Addressing a rally in West Medinipur district, Mamta said, ‘She will be in jail instead of tolerating BJP’s misrule or keeping silent.’ He said, “BJP government (of the Center) should immediately withdraw the agricultural laws. Or leave the power. He should not remain in power after sacrificing the rights of farmers. ‘

Tightened security arrangements in Delhi

Delhi Police said that elaborate security arrangements have been made in view of the Bharat Bandh. Police warned that stern action will be taken against whoever attempts to disrupt the movement of people or ‘forcibly’ shut down shops. The protesting farmers have called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 8 December and warned that if the government did not accept their demands, they would intensify their agitation and close the roads leading to the national capital.

Center instructions to states

The Central Government has issued guidelines to the states regarding the proclamation of Bharat Bandh of the protesting farmers. The central government has asked all states and union territories to tighten security and ensure peace during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the farmers’ organizations and opposition parties in their support. In a nationwide consultation issued by the Union Home Ministry, the state governments and the administrators of the Union Territory should ensure that the Kovid-19 guidelines are followed and social distance is maintained.

BJP attacks opposition parties

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized the opposition parties for their stand against agricultural reforms implemented by the Modi government. The BJP accused the opposition parties of adopting ’embarrassing double standards’ and said that in the past they had supported many provisions of the new law. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that a section of farmers are in the clutches of some people with ‘vested interests’ and the government is working on removing the confusion spread among them about reforms. A section of farmers is in opposition to these new agricultural laws.

Maharashtra road transport buses will ply

Bharat Bandh Mumbai: The buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will run according to the scheduled time table during the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by farmer organizations against the agricultural laws of the Center on Tuesday. A senior officer of the corporation gave this information. The corporation’s managing director Sheikh Channe said that the buses will run till the law and order problem arises due to the shutdown. Meanwhile, the All India Motor Transport Congress, the apex body of truck organizations, said it would ‘join the Bharat Bandh and suspend its operations on 8 December’.

(Input: agency)