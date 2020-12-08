Bharat Bandh: Farmers performing now ready to jam ‘toll plaza’ of major routes in Delhi

Bharat Bandh: Farmers are protesting in Delhi, ready to jam ‘toll plaza’: New Delhi: Farmers’ organizations, which called for a ‘Bharat bandh’ on Tuesday against three new agricultural laws of the central government, have started preparations to jam the main road and the ‘toll plaza’. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: CM Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest, ‘AAP’ said – Delhi Police is not allowing to leave the house

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah said that 'Bharat Bandh' is a means to show the strength of the farmers and their legitimate demands have got the support of people across the country. The protesting farmers have warned of jamming the national highway and 'toll plaza' between 11 am and 3 pm. During this time, emergency services will be exempted.

AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah said, "We are firm on our demand for a complete withdrawal of the three laws and will not agree to any amendments." These are such laws, in which the amendment will not matter. He said, "Today we have called a bandh and if our demands are not met, we are ready to take our movement to the next level."

In view of 'Bharat Bandh', Delhi Police has tightened security at all borders and has made full arrangements to maintain law and order in the city. Some auto rickshaws and taxi union people supporting 'Bharat Bandh' will also not drive vehicles in the national capital today.

Kamaljeet Gill, president of Delhi’s Sarvodaya Drivers Association, claimed that many of his colleagues were on strike today. “There are about four lakh app-based cabs in Delhi-NCR.” Most of them are on strike. “