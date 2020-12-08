Bharat Bandh in UP Live Update: SP workers stopped train in Prayagraj during Bharat bandh

Bharat Bandh in UP Live Update: The Samajwadi Party has supported the farmers agitating against the agricultural laws of the Central Government. In such a situation, SP workers are also involved in the call for the Bharat Bandh of farmers. Today SP activists stopped the Bundelkhand Express train at Prayagraj station and shouted slogans on the tracks in view of the farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ call against the new agricultural laws. Also Read – RSS stop supporting Modi ji, come on the road with us, there is no politics in it: Digvijay Singh

Superintendent of Police (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh said that when the Bundelkhand Express train reached Prayagraj railway station, some people present there came in front of the engine of the train. Also Read – Farmer’s Protest Latest Update: Will the farmer movement end? Important meeting with Amit Shah at 7 pm

He said that the police removed them from there and took them into custody and the train was dispatched. Also Read – PM Modi spoke to former Punjab CM Badal on phone between Bharat Bandh, good wishes

He said that police force and PAC have already been deployed in view of the possibility of demonstration in Mundera Mandi.

Singh said, “Our teams are patrolling the railway station, bus stand and all important places. All outpost in-charge and station in-charge have been posted there by creating sector zones. So far no traffic has been blocked and markets are also open. “