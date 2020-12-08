Entertainment

Bharat Bandh Latest News: Many borders of Delhi closed, agitated farmers agitating, some borders open

December 8, 2020
2 Min Read

Bharat Bandh & Farmers protest news: Today is the 13th day of the farmer movement on Tuesday. Farmers’ organizations have called Bharat Bandh off Bharat on Tuesday against central agricultural laws. Many borders of the country’s capital are closed. On Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Singhu border, where there is a huge gathering of farmers, security forces have made heavy deployment. Also Read – Bharat Bandh Latest News Updates: Train stopped in Maharashtra in the morning, demonstrator in custody

A traffic alert has been issued for those coming to Delhi from Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory. Meanwhile, many news reports about the closure of India are coming from many states of the country including the country.

Special things
Heavy deployment of security on the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border)
– 13th day today protests by farmers on the borders of Delhi
– Farmer unions have called BharatBandh today against the Farm Laws of the Central Government

Where is the situation on which border
– Tikriborder Jharoda (Jharodaborder) border, Dhansa border is closed for any traffic movement

– Badusarai border Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers
– Jhatikara border is open for two-wheeler traffic only.

These borders are open for Haryana
– Daurala – Daurala
-Kapshera Kapashera
-Rajokri NH-8 Rajokri NH 8
– Bijwasan / Bajghera Bijwasan / Bajghera
– Palam Vihar Palam Vihar
– Dundera border Dundahera border

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.