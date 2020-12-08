Bharat Bandh Latest News: Many borders of Delhi closed, agitated farmers agitating, some borders open

Bharat Bandh & Farmers protest news: Today is the 13th day of the farmer movement on Tuesday. Farmers’ organizations have called Bharat Bandh off Bharat on Tuesday against central agricultural laws. Many borders of the country’s capital are closed. On Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) on Singhu border, where there is a huge gathering of farmers, security forces have made heavy deployment. Also Read – Bharat Bandh Latest News Updates: Train stopped in Maharashtra in the morning, demonstrator in custody

Tikri, Jharoda borders, Dhansa are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic: Delhi Traffic Police#FarmersProtest Also Read – Kejriwal himself said ‘Sevadar’, Amarinder said – also know the difference between wheat and paddy ..! – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020 Also Read – India closed: All mandis of Delhi including Azadpur will be closed in support of farmers, milk, fruits and vegetables will be banned.

A traffic alert has been issued for those coming to Delhi from Delhi. Delhi Traffic Police has issued advisory. Meanwhile, many news reports about the closure of India are coming from many states of the country including the country.

Special things

Heavy deployment of security on the Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border)

– 13th day today protests by farmers on the borders of Delhi

– Farmer unions have called BharatBandh today against the Farm Laws of the Central Government

Where is the situation on which border

– Tikriborder Jharoda (Jharodaborder) border, Dhansa border is closed for any traffic movement

– Badusarai border Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers

– Jhatikara border is open for two-wheeler traffic only.

These borders are open for Haryana

– Daurala – Daurala

-Kapshera Kapashera

-Rajokri NH-8 Rajokri NH 8

– Bijwasan / Bajghera Bijwasan / Bajghera

– Palam Vihar Palam Vihar

– Dundera border Dundahera border