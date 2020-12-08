Bharat Bandh Latest News Updates: Train stopped in Maharashtra in the morning, protestor in custody

Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘Bharat Bandh Rail Roko’ protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained: The effect of Bharat Bandh was seen in Maharashtra from early morning on Tuesday. In the morning, the workers of a political party called the Kisan Sangathan stopped the train for some time at Malkapur station in Buldhana. The police later removed him from the track and took him into custody. Farmers unions have called India off today against the agricultural laws of the central government. Also Read – Bharat Bandh Live Updates: ‘Bharat Bandh’ Today, Farmers Will Stop Chakka Jam, Ambulance Will Not Stop, These Things Will Be Banned

Let the farmers organizations have called the entire bandh in India from 11 am to 3 pm. But in many places, the farmers have started to shut down since morning. Also Read – ICAI CA Foundation Exam 2020 Postponed: ICAI CA Foundation Paper-1 Exam scheduled for December 8 due to Bharat Bandh, know new date

Maharashtra: Swabhimani Shetkari Saghtana staged ‘Bharat Bandh Rail Roko’ protest and briefly stopped a train today in Malkapur of Buldhana dist. They were later removed from the tracks by Police & detained. Also Read – Don’t worry about missed flights due to Bharat Bandh, Air India is offering this facility Farmer Unions have called #BharatBandh today, over center’s #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/syREnd7Iez – ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

Significantly, the Congress has supported the Bharat Bandh of farmers called on Tuesday against the new agricultural laws of the central government. The Congress has requested the people to support the farmers. In the states where Congress’s state governments are, Bharat Bandh is being supported.

Farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh today. Farmers’ organizations have announced that a check-up will be done across the country from 11 am to 3 pm.