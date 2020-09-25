Bharat Bandh Live Update: PM Narendra Modi’s statement- the liars carrying guns on the shoulders of farmers

“>
Tej Pratap Yadav leads
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took a protest against the farmers bill on the streets of Bihar and himself appeared on the tractor and led by the farmers and the protesters. During this, Tejashwi Yadav also drove a tractor.
Tejaswi’s statement – Bill is anti-farmer
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the government is making the donor poop in the name of ‘fund daata’. The farm bill is anti-farmer. The government says that they want to double the income of farmers by 2022, but with Farm Bill 2020, farmers will become poorer. Agricultural sector will be privatized
Farmers concern
If we talk about the concern of the farmers then they are really worried about the MSP. They are afraid of agricultural mandis. They fear that the agricultural sector may not go into the hands of capitalists and private traders. This can lead to exploitation of farmers. However, the Government of India is repeatedly issuing a statement on the concerns of the farmers that by this the farmers will get rid of middlemen.
Bharat Bandh Live Update: Demonstrations are being held across the country on the bill brought for farmers. Bharatiya Kisan Union and other farmers organizations have taken to the streets to make Bharat Bandh successful in the country. A total of 31 organizations have participated in this. Let us know that these demonstrations have the support of many parties like AAP, TMC, RJD and CONGRESS. Also Read – Kisan Bill 2020: Unique way of shutting down India, road jammed while sitting on buffalo and farmers lying on railway tracks
Please tell that before this, a three-day rail stop campaign was started in Punjab. Here the farmers came down on the railway track and obstructed the train movement. These farmers demand that these 2 bills issued by the Government of India be withdrawn. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: The impact of Bharat Bandh seen in the country, farmers lying on the tracks somewhere and highway jammed somewhere
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their ‘rail roko’ agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills. Also Read – Farmers ‘Bharat Bandh’ today against agricultural bills, these states including Punjab and Haryana will be affected
The Committee is holding the ‘rail roko’ agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5
– ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020
