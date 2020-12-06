Bharat Bandh News: Kejriwal government to support Bharat bandh called by farmers, this appeal to workers …

Bharat Bandh Date: Arvind Kejiwal Govt of Delhi will support Bharat Bandh (Bharat Bandh News) called by farmers on 8 December. On 8 December, agitating farmers announced Bharat Bandh (Dec 8). While the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have supported this bandh, on the one hand, they have also asked their leaders and workers to make this bandh of farmers successful. Also Read – Farmers’ Bharat Bandh is supported by a dozen opposition parties including Congress, know which party will be involved

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the Bharat Bandh call made by farmers on 8 December. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and take part in it. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Sidhu’s Twitter blows on the government will be dropped, Taj will be uprooted, watch video

Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji has urged party officials & workers to support farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. Ours is an agrarian country, I would also urge the people to show their support as well: Gopal Rai, Delhi Minister pic.twitter.com/7kviNIX33y Also Read – International boxer Vijender Singh, who reached Delhi among farmers, will return the big announcement – ‘Khel Ratna Award’ – ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Minister in Delhi government Gopal Rai said, Aam Aadmi Party will support Bharat Bandh on 8 December organized by farmers in protest against the three agricultural laws made by the BJP government (Farms Laws 2020). All officials and workers across the country cooperate in making the bandh successful.

Gopal Rai said, we had heard that the date in the courts is on date, the solution does not come. Seeing farmers for the first time are chilling in the cold and the government is only delaying in the name of talks. When the farmers of the country are demanding that these laws be withdrawn, why is the government forcibly counting its benefits. Farmers do farming and know what are the advantages and disadvantages of these laws.

Significantly, many farmer organizations are agitating against the three agricultural laws made by the central government. A large number of farmers from Punjab on the Delhi-Haryana border have been demonstrating for the past several days. Apart from this, many groups of farmers are also present on the Delhi Uttar Pradesh border. Several rounds of negotiations have also taken place between the farmers and the government. On December 9, once again an important meeting is to be held between the central government and the farmers. Farmers’ organizations say that the implementation of the new agricultural law will eliminate important provisions like MSP. At the same time, the government has told during talks with farmers that the MSP will not be abolished.

(Input: IANS)