Bharat Bandh of farmers support dozen opposition parties including Congress, know which party will be involved

Bharat Bandh Date: Several opposition parties announced their support for Bharat Bandh called on 8 December by farmers' organizations against the new agricultural laws (News Farms Law 2020). Let us know that the farmers have been camping on the borders of Delhi for the last 10 days and have announced Bharat Bandh On Dec 8 on 8 December.

Congress (Congress), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), TRS (TRS) and Left Parties (CPI, Apart from CPIM, CPI (ML), many central trade unions have decided to support farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh'.

Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices. It will be a step strengthening Rahul Gandhi's support to the farmers. We will ensure that the demonstration is successful: Congress Spokesperson Pawan Khera pic.twitter.com/lyb3BmTBz9
– ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

Congress will perform everywhere

The Congress expressed its full support for the Bharat Bandh and announced that on this day it will perform in all district and state headquarters in support of the farmers’ demands. Addressing the media at the Congress headquarters, party spokesperson Pawan Kheda said, “I want to announce here that the Congress fully supports the Bharat Bandh on December 8”. He said that former party president Rahul Gandhi tractor rallies, Through signature campaigns and farmer rallies, the party is raising the voice of the party in favor of farmers.

Kheda said, ‘Workers of all our district headquarters and state headquarters will take part in this bandh. They will demonstrate and ensure that the bandh is successful. ”He said,“ The whole world is watching the pitiable condition of our farmers. The whole world is seeing this terrible scene that farmers are sitting outside the capital during the winter nights, waiting for the government to listen to them. ‘

Kejriwal appealed to the workers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, the Aam Aadmi Party fully supports the Bharat Bandh call made by farmers on 8 December. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers across the country will support it peacefully. There is an appeal to all countrymen that everyone should support the farmers and take part in it.

TRS gave this call

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President and Chief Minister K.K. Chandrasekhar Rao said that the leaders and workers of the party will actively participate in it and make the bandh a success. The Chief Minister’s Office quoted him as saying that Rao has justified the support and said that the farmers are legitimately opposing the agricultural laws. He also reiterated that his party opposed the bills related to these laws in Parliament as it harms the interests of farmers. The Chief Minister expressed the view that the demonstration of farmers on the borders of Delhi should go on till the withdrawal of the IP laws.