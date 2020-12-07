Bharat Bandh On 8 December 2020: Trouble in Delhi will increase, Traxy unions support

Bharat Bandh On 8 December 2020: In support of the farmers agitating against the agricultural laws of the Center, now the taxi unions of Delhi have also come. In such a situation, during the Bharat Bandh held on Tuesday, December 8, people in Delhi may have trouble moving and moving. In fact, some auto and taxi associations of the city have decided to support the Bharat Bandh called on December 8 in protest against the new agricultural laws of the Center. However, many other unions have decided to continue the services in general, despite giving their support to the farmers’ movement. Also Read – Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Singhu Border: Kejriwal will go to Singhu border today, movement will get support!

President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association, Sanjay Samrat has said in a statement that many auto-taxi organizations will join the Bharat Bandh on December 8. He said that representatives of various bus and taxi organizations also reached the Singhu border on Sunday to show their support to the farmers. Significantly, thousands of farmers are sitting on many borders in Delhi. The main place of display remains the Singhu border. Traffic is completely closed at these borders. Also Read – Bharat Bandh will not be included in Bharatiya Kisan Sangh attached to RSS, said- Mandsaur incident should not be repeated

