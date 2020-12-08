Entertainment

Bharat Bandh: Scuffle between BJP-Congress workers outside BJP office, see VIDEO

December 8, 2020
Bharat Bandh: There was a mixed effect of the Bharat Bandh of the farmers against the new agricultural laws. The flywheel jam from the farmers is now over. Meanwhile, different pictures were seen from all the states of the country. There was a scuffle between BJP and Congress workers outside the Bharatiya Janata Party office in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Also Read – Farmers Protest: 64-year-old grandfather set an example, supporting the farmer movement by running

In the video released by the news agency ANI, it can be seen how the BJP and Congress workers got together among themselves during the protest against the agricultural laws. During this time, the police had to intervene.

On the other hand, the Home Minister Amit Shah has called the farmers leaders for a meeting at 7 pm today. Let us know that this meeting of farmers with Amit Shah has been called before the meeting between the government and farmers on Wednesday. Therefore, this meeting is considered very important.

At the same time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is confident that the talks will solve the farmers’ problems. He has appealed to political parties not to do politics in the name of farmers. Taking a dig at the political parties coming forward in the farmers movement, Tomar said that, in the past I have also said that there should not be politics in the name of farmers.

(Input: ANI)

