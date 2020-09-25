Bharat Bandh: The impact of Bharat Bandh seen in the country, farmers lying on the tracks somewhere and highway jammed somewhere

Bharat Bandh: Demonstrations are being held across the country on the bill brought for farmers. Bharatiya Kisan Union and other farmers organizations have taken to the streets to make Bharat Bandh successful in the country. A total of 31 organizations have participated in this. Let us know that these demonstrations have the support of many parties like AAP, TMC, RJD and CONGRESS. At the same time, a three-day rail stop campaign was started in Punjab. Here the farmers came down on the railway track and obstructed the train movement. The demand of these farmers is that these 2 bills issued by the Government of India be withdrawn. Also Read – Politics heats up agriculture bill, declaration of shutdown of India tomorrow, problem may occur in these states

Let me tell you that there was a protest in Hajipur, Bihar. Protesters blocked NH-19 near Gandhi Setu here. Not only this, Pappu Yadav and his party people are also on the road. In Punjab, farmers are protesting and the farmers here are lying on the tracks to disrupt the railways. Let us know that this entire episode has been politicized somewhere. Because there have been many committees in the country, who spoke of reform in the field. This reform is huge in itself. The bill is excellent, but the government's fault is that the process through which this bill was passed in the House was not correct.

Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their 'rail roko' agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the #FarmBills. The Committee is holding the 'rail roko' agitation from September 24 to 26 against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/NFfSCcWuO5 – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

If we talk about the concern of the farmers then they are really worried about the MSP. They are afraid of agricultural mandis. They fear that the agricultural sector may not go into the hands of capitalists and private traders. This can lead to exploitation of farmers. However, the Government of India is repeatedly issuing a statement on the concerns of the farmers that by this the farmers will get rid of middlemen.