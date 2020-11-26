Bharat Bandh Today 26 November 2020: 25 crore workers strike with banks today, life may come to a standstill across the country

Bank Strike News, Trade Unions Strike Today, Bharat Bandh, Nationwide Strike Today, Bharat Bandh Today 26 November 2020, Workers Union Organizations Strike: Various labor organizations in the country have called for a strike today. Due to this, normal life can be affected all day today. Banks’ organizations have already announced strike (4). In such a situation people’s problems have increased a lot today. A representative of trade unions said that Tamil Nadu and Kerala are the worst affected so far. According to the claim of the labor organizations, more than 25 crore workers and workers from different sectors will join the strike. Also Read – Bank strike News Today: Today, work will be disrupted in banks across the country due to this, you may have to worry for work

The 10 central labor organizations participating in the strike were Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Center of India Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Center ( AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Center (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Associations (Services), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labor Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC). Also Read – Bank Strike News: The strike will remain in the bank on 26 November, All India Bank Employees Association will also participate

AITUC general secretary Amarjit Kaur said, “The strike has started. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are completely closed. Similar situations are happening in Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana and Goa. The strike is getting good support in Maharashtra too. ” Also Read – Bank Strike: Settle your urgent work today, strike will be held in these banks on November 26

He said that services in banks, LIC, GIC and Income Tax department can also be severely affected.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has declared the strike to be politically motivated and to stay away from it.

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), a joint forum of farmer organizations, has also announced its support to this general strike. Members of the committee will call for support for the strike among the people in rural areas.

This strike, including many policies of the central government, has been specifically called for opposition to the new farmer and labor laws.

Domestic helpers, construction workers, bidi laborers, street vendors, agricultural laborers, self-employed people in rural and urban areas have also announced to join the ‘Chakka Jam’. In many states, autorickshaw and taxi drivers have also asked to join the strike. The unions of railway and defense employees have also expressed their support to the strike.