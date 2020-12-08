Bharat Bandh Today Live Update: Today the whole of India is closed, know which things will remain open and what will remain completely closed

Bharat Bandh / Band Today Live Update: Today, farmers’ organizations have called for a Bharat Bandh against the agricultural laws of the central government. This opposition of farmers has been supported by all opposition parties in the country. Many trade unions, lawyer organizations, taxi-auto driver organizations and transporters have supported this bandh. Due to this, people in many big cities including the capital Delhi can face a lot of trouble today. Also Read – Bharat Bandh: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said- ‘Movement like this, we will deal with it’

Farmers' organizations have announced that today, from 11 am to 3 pm, the drive will be jammed all over the country. This means that during this time they will not allow vehicles to run on the roads and trains on the rail lines.

The farmers say that their traffic jam is different from the bandh of political parties. We want the common people to have no problem because of this shutdown. In such a situation, we appeal to them that for our sake they should not leave their homes today.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said that we have also appealed to the shopkeepers not to open their shops today.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sent an advisory to the states for this bandh. In this, it has been said to maintain law and order in the states related to all states and union territories.

By the way, some things have been exempted from this bandh. Because of this, these things will be open today.

The All India Bank Officers Confederation and the All India Bank Employees Association have shown solidarity with the farmers’ movement but have decided not to join the Bharat Bandh. In such a situation, banking services will run smoothly in the country today.

The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has also not supported the Bharat Bandh. AITWA has issued a statement with the traders’ organization CAIT that it will not join the Bharat Bandh.

BEST buses will be operational in Mumbai. At the same time, buses of Metro and DTDC will also run normally in Delhi.

Markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country. Business operations will run normally.

Emergency health services and ambulance services will not be stopped.

In the same way, marriage programs will not be affected. Farmer organizations have announced this.