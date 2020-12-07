Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Transporters and traders will not be included, markets will open and vehicles will run!

Bharat Bandh Tomorrow: Traders and transporters will not be involved in Bharat Bandh of farmers agitating against the three agricultural laws of the central government. The traders ‘Confederation of All India Traders (CAT) said on Monday that markets will remain open in Delhi and other parts of the country during the farmers’ Bharat Bandh on Tuesday against the new agricultural laws. The All India Transport Welfare Association (AITW) has also announced that during ‘Bharat Bandh’, the operation of transport or transport sector will also be normal. Thousands of farmers have been agitating against the new agricultural laws of the Center for the last 11 days. The farmers have appealed to the people to join their call for ‘Bharat Bandh’. Also Read – Kisan agitation: Up in support of SP president Akhilesh Yadav, UP police detained

CAT and AITWA said in a joint statement on Monday that no farmer leader or organization has sought support from them on this issue. In such a situation, traders and transporters will not join Bharat Bandh.

Significantly, thousands of farmers are sitting on dharna at various borders in Delhi. Due to this, almost all the routes of entry into Delhi are closed. All the opposition parties of the country have supported yesterday's Bharat Bandh of farmer organizations. Several regional parties, including the Congress, have called upon their workers to join the Bharat Bandh.