Bharat Biotech joins 23,000 participants for trial after COVAXIN is approved for emergency use

Hyderabad: 'Bharat Biotech' has successfully registered 23,000 participants, moving towards achieving the target of involving 26,000 participants for the Phase III clinical trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine 'Kovaccin'. 'Bharat Biotech' is developing this vaccine in association with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – Indian Institute of Virology (NIV).

Vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech said in a statement on Saturday night that clinical trials on humans for the third phase of cocaine began in mid-November, aiming to be conducted on 26,000 participants.

He said that this is the biggest test of the third phase so far for any vaccine in India. Thanking the participants, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech Suchitra Alla said that their passion boosts the morale of the country and the world.

He said, “We thank all the principal investigators, physicians, medical personnel and hospitals cooperating towards achieving the goal of conducting Phase III trials on 26,000 participants in India.” Around 1,000 people took part in the clinical trials of Charan.

India’s drug regulator on Sunday approved in-country limited emergency use of Oxford’s Kovid-19 vaccine ‘Kovishield’ and India Biotech’s indigenously developed vaccine ‘Kovaxin’, created by the Serum Institute of India, paving the way for a comprehensive vaccination campaign. Has been cleared.

The approval has been granted by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) based on the recommendation of the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Kovid-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

“The CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee after adequate study and accordingly the acceptance of M / s Serum and M / s Bharat Biotech vaccines for limited use in emergencies,” DCGI Dr VG Somani said at a press conference here. Is being provided.