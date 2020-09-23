Bharat Biotech’s agreement with Washington University to prepare billion doses of intranasal vaccine for Corona

Hyderabad: Bharat Biotech, a major vaccine manufacturer, Bharat Biotech on Wednesday called for the ‘Novel Chimp Adenovirus, Single-Dose Intranasal’ vaccine from Kovid-19 in Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis) in St. Louis. Medicine). The Hyderabad-based company has the authority to distribute the vaccine to all markets except the US, Japan and Europe. Also Read – Alert: Increased risk of kidney failure in Kovid-19 patients

Bharat Biotech President and Managing Director Krishna Alla said, "We are proud to collaborate on this innovative vaccine. We hope that we will deliver this vaccine to 1 billion doses. An intranasal vaccine is not only easy to administer, but will also be simple to reduce the use of medical consumables such as needles, syringes, etc. " He said that an effective nasal dose will not only protect from Kovid-19, but it will also prevent the spread of disease by creating another type of immunity.

While the first phase of the trial will be conducted at St. Louis University's 'Vaccine and Treatment Evaluation Unit', Bharat Biotech will take the further stages of clinical trials in India, after obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals and in Hyderabad's Genome Valley Will undertake large scale manufacturing of vaccine at the GMP facility located at

According to Bharat Biotech, this intranasal vaccine has shown unprecedented levels of safety in studies on mice. Technology and data have recently been published in the prestigious scientific journal ‘Cell’ and in an editorial of ‘Nature’.