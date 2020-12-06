Bharat Kisan Sangh linked to RSS will not join Bharat Bandh, said- Mandsaur incident should not be repeated

Bharat Bandh on 8 december: Many farmers organizations have appealed for the Bharat Bandh on December 8 against the three agricultural laws of the central government, but the RSS-linked Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has distanced itself from it. The Indian Farmers Union has said that when both the parties have agreed to hold talks again on December 9, then the declaration of Bharat Bandh on December 8 is not appropriate. Also Read – Bharat Bandh 8 Dec 2020: Milk-fruits and vegetables will not be available on 8th! No restrictions on weddings and emergency services

The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh has said in its statement that till now the peasant movement has been disciplined, but keeping in mind the latest developments, it would not be wrong to say that foreign forces, anti-national elements and some political parties try to turn the peasant movement towards anarchy. Is trying to give

It is expected that the incident of Mandsaur should not be repeated in the year 2017, where six farmers died of bullets. Those leaders who shouted farmers into violent movements became legislators and ministers, but their families, who suffered burns, are facing the brunt of ruin today. The loss of such movement is only for the country and the farmers. Therefore, the Indian Farmers Union has decided to stay away from Bharat Bandh.

The organization has asked its workers to protect the public from any untoward incident by cautioning them about the Bharat Bandh.

Farmers Union suggestions:

The Indian Farmers Association says that it is in favor of amendment, not the return of the three laws. Do not buy below MSP, farmers should get guaranteed money from traders, separate agricultural courts should be established.

The Indian Farmers Union said that the people of the country have also come to know that in the alternative bills passed by the Punjab State Government, provision has been made to revoke the central laws and restore the situation before June 5, yet the farmer leaders of Punjab Why are all adamant on withdrawing the three bills.