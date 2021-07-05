Bhavesh Babani (Kid Actor) Age, Profession, Biography, Motion pictures, TV presentations & Extra

Bhavesh Babani (Kid Artist) Age, Date of Beginning, Profession, TV Display, Motion pictures, Wiki, Biography, Circle of relatives and Extra

Bhavesh Babani is an Indian chidl artist. He’s recognized for taking part in necessary roles in internet collection Hostages, Abhay and Feels Like Ishq. In 2020, he additionally labored in Anubhav Sinha directed Hindi drama movie Thappad. Bhavesh is lively in appearing business since 2015.

Bio

Actual Title Bhavesh Babani Occupation Kid Artist Date of Beginning No longer Identified Age No longer Identified Beginning Position Ambarnath, Maharashtra Nationality Indian House The city Ambarnath, Maharashtra Circle of relatives Mom : No longer To be had

Father : No longer To be had

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Spouse : No longer To be had Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra

Training Main points and Extra

Faculty J. J. Academy Faculty CHM Faculty, Ulhasnagar Tutorial Qualification Pursuing commencement Debut Tv : Hostages (2019)



Movie : Thappad (2020)

Awards No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Bhavesh Babani

Bhavesh Babani was once born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He’s moderately lively on social media particularly on Instagram.

He has additionally labored in tv ads Apollo Tyres, Jio Mart, IPL, Dell, Cipla and so on.

In case you have extra information about Bhavesh Babani. Please remark under we can up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.