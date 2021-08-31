Bhavina Patel & Sonal Patel At Tokyo Paralympics 2020, Desk Tennis Reside Streaming On-line: Know TV Channel & Telecast Main points For Girls’s Doubles Categories 4-5 Quarterfinal Protection | 🏆 LatestLY

After a historical silver medal, Bhavina Patel would crew up with Sonal Patel to compete within the Rakesh Sharma would compete Girls’s Doubles Categories 4-5 Quarterfinal Tournament on Tuesday, August 31. The development has a scheduled time of 08:00 AM IST (Indian Usual Time). The reside telecast of the sport shall be to be had on Eurosport and Doordarshan sports activities channels with Discovery Plus offering the reside streaming. You’ll additionally watch reside updates of the development from the reliable web page:

Take a look at the next day’s time table for #TeamIndia at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics and set your ⏰ for the morning, 6:00 AM (IST) Our para-athletes want your encouragement, so stay supporting them together with your #Cheer4India messages#Praise4Para percent.twitter.com/WvjK7Vfw2J — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 30, 2021

