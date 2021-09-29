Bhawanipur by-election: No longer handiest chaos, preparations had been made to save lots of polling stations from floods, Mamata Banerjee’s…

Bhawanipur by-election: Tight safety preparations were made on this space in view of the by-election to Bhawanipur meeting seat of West Bengal. 15 firms of central forces were deployed. Prohibitory orders below segment 144 of CrPC (Code of Felony Process) were imposed inside of 200 meters of the polling stations the place polling shall be hung on Thursday. Those by-elections are crucial. Mamta Banerjee is combating from this seat, whether or not Mamta Banerjee will stay the CM of Bengal or no longer, this shall be determined by way of this election. This is the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibribal.Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee’s large commentary – If I don’t win the Bhawanipur by-election, any individual else will turn into the CM of Bengal, so…

Trinamool Congress has fielded Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee, whilst the BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and the Communist Birthday celebration of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Shreejiv Biswas within the by-elections for Bhawanipur seat in south Kolkata. Additionally Learn – BJP might move to court docket referring to Bhawanipur by-election, Mamta Banerjee can have hassle if the election is postponed

Central pressure group of workers shall be deployed at every of the 287 polling puts in 97 polling stations in Bhawanipur. The fee of safety outdoor the sales space shall be within the fingers of Kolkata Police officers. Kolkata Police stated in an order, “5 or extra other folks may not be allowed to assemble inside of a radius of 200 meters of any polling station. A ban has been imposed on bringing stones, guns, firecrackers or different explosive subject matter. Additionally Learn – Mamta Banerjee gave 50-50 thousand rupees to the puja pandals, Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee stated – that is the proper step

The professional stated that police posts were arrange at 38 puts in Bhawanipur. He stated that a lot of safety group of workers can be deployed at the day of polling. He stated that with the exception of one further commissioner of police, 4 joint commissioners of police, 14 deputy commissioners and as many assistant commissioners were posted for Bhawanipur by-election.

“We now have additionally opened 3 further keep an eye on rooms. As many as 141 particular cars were organized to move the EVMs.” Because of intermittent rain within the town, all policemen were requested to put on raincoats and elevate umbrellas.

The Election Fee has additionally requested the Irrigation Division to be alert in view of the elements right here, the professional stated. “All polling stations were requested to stay pumps in a position to empty the flood waters. We now have additionally requested the Irrigation Division and the Crisis Control Division to be ready for any roughly emergency because of heavy rains. Meeting elections also are to be hung on those seats on Thursday. The counting of votes shall be completed on October 3.