Bhawanipur bypoll: BJP candidate Priyanka Tibriwal, who’s difficult Mamata Banerjee, were given understand, know the explanation

Kolkata: The Election Fee has issued a display reason understand to Priyanka Tibriwal, the candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration for the by-election to the Bhawanipur seat of West Bengal, for violating the election code of behavior. The Trinamool Congress had complained that Tibriwal had violated the election code of behavior by way of accumulating numerous supporters whilst submitting his nomination papers. After this the fee took this step. The by-elections to this seat will likely be hung on September 30 and the end result will likely be introduced on October 3. It can be crucial for Mamata Banerjee to win this by-election, another way she is probably not eligible for the submit of CM. He can have to step down.

In its grievance, the Trinamool Congress alleged that Tibriwal had violated the type code of behavior and pointers associated with COVID-19 by way of accumulating the gang with none permission. The Trinamool Congress claimed that she additionally carried out 'Dhunuchi Nritya' (a standard Bengali dance normally carried out right through Durga Puja) on her strategy to report her nomination papers.

The awareness issued by way of the returning officer additionally referred to a file submitted by way of the officer-in-charge of Bhawanipur police station, wherein he had discussed site visitors jams after a big accumulating of BJP supporters at Shambhunath Pandit Side road and different puts.

Alternatively, Tibriwal has denied those allegations. He claimed that the Trinamool Congress is petrified of him contesting the September 30 bypoll and this sort of grievance has been lodged with the Election Fee to stop him from campaigning. “After the grievance of Trinamool Congress, the Election Fee has despatched me a letter alleging that after I went to report my nomination, I accrued numerous folks and thus violated the type code of behavior,” she mentioned. Concurrently violated the Kovid-19 protocol. I will be able to resolution that.”

Tibriwal mentioned, “However, I want to state that except Shubhendu Adhikari, there was once no person within the car wherein I had long gone to report my nomination papers. I didn’t lead any crowd. It’s not my task to look who was once strolling at the roads on motorcycles and 4 wheelers. That is the task of the police and the native management.” Leader Minister Mamata Banerjee is the Trinamool Congress candidate from Bhawanipur meeting seat, whilst Tibriwal from the BJP and Shreejib Biswas from the Communist Birthday celebration of India-Marxist (CPI-M) are within the fray.