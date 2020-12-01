Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad came with farmers, what started politics?

The farmers, who are protesting on different boarders of Delhi against the three agricultural laws of the central government, have got the support of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. Chandrashekhar Rao, the chief of the Bhim Army has been seen along with the farmers performing at the Ghazipur boarder in Delhi. Also Read – Farmer Movement: Disputed statement of Union Minister VK Singh, said – Many people do not see farmers in pictures

Significantly, thousands of farmers are present on various boarders of Delhi. They have closed the entry way to Delhi. Seeing the performance of the farmers, the central government is holding talks with them at three o'clock this afternoon.

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad joins farmers' protest at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border. pic.twitter.com/swTxbVbiwt

– ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was seen with the farmers performing on the Ghazipur boarder. In the meantime, the Union Government Minister is going to negotiate with the farmers under the leadership of Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

Due to the involvement of Chandrashekhar Azad with the movement, there is now a discussion about taking political form of this movement.