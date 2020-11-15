Entertainment

Bhim Rajbhar became the new chairman of Uttar Pradesh unit of BSP, Mayawati tweeted information

November 15, 2020
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Chief Minister Mayawati on Sunday announced the appointment of Bhim Rajbhar (Bhim Rajbhar) as the new President of his party’s Uttar Pradesh unit. Mayawati tweeted on Sunday that ‘Bhim Rajbhar, an old, hard working, disciplined soldier and resident of Rajbhar society has been appointed as the new state president of BSP Uttar Pradesh state unit. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to them. ‘ Also Read – Yogi cabinet may soon be expanded! Some ministers leave fixed, some newcomers will be included

Till now former member of Rajya Sabha, Munkad Ali, resident of Meerut, was the state president of BSP. The BSP’s performance in the recent assembly by-elections has been weaker than in 2017. In the by-election, the BSP finished second in only one of the seven assembly constituencies, while in the 2017 general elections, it was second in three of these seven seats. It is a different matter that the BSP could not win any of these seven seats in 2017.

In the by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party has won in Bangarmau, Deoria, Tundla, Bulandshahar, Naogaon Sadat and Ghatampur seats and the Samajwadi Party in Malhani seat. As a result of the by-election, the BSP finished second in Bulandshahr only, while in 2017, BSP candidates were second in Bulandshahr, Tundla and Ghatampur.

