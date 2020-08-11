Bhima Army big announcement, organization to contest all 243 assembly seats of Bihar

Patna: Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad announced to contest Bihar Assembly elections to be held this year. He said that “In view of the Bihar elections, our party is making strong preparations in all the seats”. Calling a press conference in Patna, Azad said that his party will contest all the seats where the party is strong. However, he also said that the party is preparing for all seats. Also Read – Bihar Flood: Unique initiative of administration in flood affected area, Boat made special Kovid ambulance

Taking a dig at the Nitish government, he said that the politics of lies will no longer work in Bihar. Even today half of Bihar is submerged in floods and there is a big problem of employment here. Most of the youth here go to other states for employment.

He said that people have seen the problem of health and education here. Chandrasekhar claimed, "Our role is going to be important in this election. This time our party will be successful in stopping the 'double engine' government in Bihar. "