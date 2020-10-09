Bhima Koregaon Case: Tribal leader Stan Swamy sent to jail till 23 October, NIA files charge sheet against eight people

Bhima Koregaon Case: A day after his arrest in connection with the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima violence case by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), 83-year-old activist Father Stan Swamy was sent to jail by a Mumbai special court on October 23 on Friday. Swami was taken into custody from his Ranchi residence on Thursday evening. He has been questioned twice by Pune Police and NIA. Also Read – NIA’s big success, another Al Qaeda terrorist arrested from West Bengal

Let us know that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, January 1, 2018, in connection with the alleged incitement of violence in Bhima-Koregaon, including social activist Gautam Navlakha, Delhi University Assistant Professor Honey Babu and tribal leader Stan Swamy A charge sheet has been filed against eight people. Officials gave this information.

NIA spokesperson and Deputy Inspector General of Police Sonia Narang said that the chargesheet was filed before a court here. During the investigation, eight people were arrested. The case relates to violence erupting after celebrating the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon near Pune on 1 January 2018, in which one person was killed and several people were injured.

Others who have been charge sheeted include Professor Anand Teltumbde of the Goa Institute of Management, Jyoti Jagtap, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor of the Bhima-Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyan group. The NIA has also accused Milind Teltumbde in the charge sheet. He is still absconding. The NIA has taken over the investigation of the case on 24 January this year.

