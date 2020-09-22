Bhiwandi Building Collapse: 20 people killed so far in Bhiwandi building, relief work still going on

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: So far 20 people have died in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, after the three-storey building collapsed on Monday morning. At the same time, the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the NDRF and the local administration are continuing even after almost 28 hours have passed. Eight children are between two and 14 years old. According to Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) officials, about 20 to 25 people are still trapped inside the rubble. BNCMC public relations officer Milind Pulsule said that according to information and details received from the local people, there are still 20-25 people feared trapped under the rubble. Also Read – Bhiwandi Building Collapses: President Kovind and PM Modi expressed grief over death of 10 people due to building collapse in Bhiwandi

A body official said that the building at Patel campus in Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka collapsed at 3.40 am on Monday. People living in it were asleep at the time of the accident. Let me tell you that this incident happened about a month after a residential building collapsed in Raigad district of Maharashtra. In Raigad, 13 people were killed when a seven-year-old five-story building collapsed. There were more than 45 flats in the building. Also Read – Building Collapses In Bhiwandi: Three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, 10 people dead – many feared trapped

On the other hand, President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the accident. President Ramnath Kovind expressed his grief over the building accident by tweeting and expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured to recover soon. Also Read – Mumbai Police increased security near Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s bungalows

The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 21, 2020

At the same time, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘I am saddened by the incident of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 21, 2020

I wish the injured to get well soon. Rescue operations are going on there and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. ‘