Bhiwandi Building Collapses: President Kovind and PM Modi expressed grief over death of 10 people due to building collapse in Bhiwandi

Building Collapses In Bhiwandi: President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) expressed grief over the death of 10 people due to the collapse of a three-storey building in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. In Bhiwandi, 10 people including 7 children have died due to the building collapse, while 11 people have been rescued so far. Relief and rescue work is in progress. President Ramnath Kovind expressed his grief over the building accident by tweeting and expressed condolences to the families of the dead and wished the injured to recover soon.

The loss of lives in the building collapse at Bhiwandi, Maharashtra is quite distressing. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the accident victims. I wish speedy recovery of the injured. Local authorities are coordinating rescue and relief efforts.

At the same time, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, ‘I am saddened by the incident of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families.

Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected.

I wish the injured to get well soon. Rescue operations are going on there and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected. ‘

One more person rescued from under the debris at the site of Bhiwandi building collapse incident. 10 people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today.

A body official said that the building at Patel campus in Narpoli near Dhamankar Naka collapsed at 3.40 am. People living in it were asleep at the time of the accident. He said that about 20 people living in the building are feared trapped in the rubble. The officer said that the rescue personnel have rescued a child from the building debris and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Bhiwandi building collapse incident: Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde visits the site of incident. 10 people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today.

Eknath Shinde, a minister in the Maharashtra government, reached the spot and took stock of the relief and rescue operations.

The incident occurred about a month after a residential building in Raigad district of Maharashtra collapsed. In Raigad, 13 people were killed when a seven-year-old five-story building collapsed. There were more than 45 flats in the building.