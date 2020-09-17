Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh, Jaya Bachchan angry in support of BJP MP Ravi Kishan

Patna: The Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput case has sparked a debate on the use of drugs in Bollywood after Riya Chakraborty’s drugs connection. Regarding the statement of BJP MP Ravi Kishan, Actress and MP Jaya Bachchan replied in the Rajya Sabha about the use of drugs in Bollywood. Now Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh is also angry on Jaya Bachchan’s answer. Also Read – VIDEO: MPs of many parties demonstrated in front of Gandhi statue to pay GST to states

Supporting Ravi Kishan's statement, Akshara said, "Ravi Kishenji raised his voice in Parliament regarding drugs in the film industry. What he raised his voice, created a ruckus. If someone says that he makes a hole in the plate, then someone is raising a finger on the Bhojpuri industry itself. "

He said, "I say if someone in the industry is trying to improve something and someone is demanding for it, then what is wrong with it?" The whole world is answering Jaya Ji's words. Maybe, they will have some helplessness. "

Akshara said about director Anubhav Sinha’s statement that ‘Bhojpuri has an orgy dance’ and said, “How did you use such a word, you come from Banaras, yet by making such allegations against Bhojpuri, Are defaming their mother tongue. “

Akshara said that, the world is seeing the truth of your Bollywood industry. Whether it is suicide or drugs, everyone knows. He further said that, “Today Ravi Kishenji has made his name, he has not made it by doing orgy. Condemn you when you deserve it. There is more orgy in your industry than in Bhojpuri industry. “