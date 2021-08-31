Bhola Shankar Film (2022) Forged, Roles, Trailer, Tale, Liberate Date, Poster – FilmyVoice

Bhola Shankar Movie

Bhola Shankar is a Telugu language movie. The movie release date is 29 April 2022. It accommodates Chiranjeevi inside the forged.

Tale

The plot revolves spherical a family guy. He has to stand powerful demanding situations in lifestyles. Then he comes to a decision to battle once more and protect his close ones. Will he have the ability to continue to exist the deadly demanding situations?

Bhola Shankar Solid

Director: Meher Ramesh
Taste: Movement, Mystery, Suspense
Language: Telugu
Release Date: 29 April 2022

Trailer

