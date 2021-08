Bhola Shankar is a Telugu language film. The film release date is 29 April 2022. It contains Chiranjeevi throughout the robust.

Tale

The plot revolves round a circle of relatives guy. He has to stand strong demanding situations in existence. Then he makes a decision to combat yet again and protect his close ones. Will he be capable to survive the fatal demanding situations?

Bhola Shankar Forged

Director: Meher Ramesh

Style: Motion, Mystery, Suspense

Language: Telugu

Release Date: 29 April 2022

Trailer