Bhoomi pujan will be done for construction of Ram temple on August 5! PM Modi can join

Ayodhya: Construction of the Ram temple is likely to start next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to do its Bhoomi Pujan. A spokesperson told about this. According to sources, the work of Bhoomi Pujan will be done on the fifth of August. PM Modi can also be involved in this. However, suspense remains on it. The spokesman said that on Saturday i.e. today, in the meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, a decision will be taken about the possible program of temple construction. Also Read – Nripendra Mishra reached Ayodhya for construction of Ram temple, decision will be taken for PM Narendra Modi’s program

The second meeting of Ram Janmabhoomi Tirthkshetra Trust continues at Circuit House. In this meeting, Avanishi Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, is also present. Earlier, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, the official spokesperson of the trust’s president, said, “The chairman of the trust Nritya Gopal Das has sent a letter to the Prime Minister inviting him to do Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram temple on the occasion of laying the foundation stone.” Also Read – Nepal Temples: These are 5 famous temples of Nepal, where millions of Indians go to visit every year

However, he said that there is no clarity about the Prime Minister’s presence on this occasion. The picture in this regard will be clear only after the July 18 meeting. Nripendra Mishra, former Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi and chairman of the construction committee of the temple trust, visited Ayodhya on Thursday. He was accompanied by former Director General of BSF and KK Sharma, Security Advisor of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. Also Read – Construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin on June 10, machines are already deployed