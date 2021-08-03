Bhoot Police Film Forged, Actors, Actress, Liberate Date, Tale

Bhoot Police is a much-anticipated Horror- Comedy movie. The film will unencumber digitally on Disney + Hotstar. The previous day the makers have introduced the brand new unencumber date. Previous it was once scheduled to unencumber on tenth September 2021 now it’s modified to seventeenth September 2021.

Bhoot Police solid options Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam as ghostbusters. The film is directed via Pawan Kriplani, who has previous made movies like ‘Phobia’ and ‘Ragini MMS’. It’s produced via Ramesh Taurani and Akash Puri underneath the banner of Pointers Movies and 12 Side road Leisure.

Sharing the poster on social media, Arjun Kapoor wrote: “Ab baari hai bhooton ke darne ki! Bhoot Police arriving this seventeenth September on Disney+Hotstar.

Bhoot Police Film Forged

Saif Ali Khan as Vibhooti

as Vibhooti Arjun Kapoor as Chiraunji

as Chiraunji Jacqueline Fernandez as Kanika

as Kanika Yami Gautam as Maya

as Maya Javed Jaffrey

Bhoot Police Film Main points

Name Bhoot Police Forged Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Javed Jaffrey Style Comedy Sort Film Directed via Pawan Kriplani Produced via Ramesh Taurani, Akash Puri Manufacturing Corporate Pointers Movies, 12 Side road Leisure Liberate Date seventeenth September 2021 On-line Video Platform (OTT) Disney + Hotstar Language Hindi

The entire actors had shared the posters in their characters on Social Media.

