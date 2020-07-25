Bhopal Complete Shutdown: Ten days complete lockdown in Bhopal, ban on exit from homes, new guidelines released

Bhopal Complete Shutdown: In Madhya Pradesh, cases of Coronain Madhya Pradesh are increasing rapidly. The state has once again imposed a complete lockdown to prevent corona infection. Lockdown (10 Days Total Lockdown in Bhopal) has been imposed in many cities including Bhopal from 8 o’clock on Friday night, which will now remain in force for ten days. This time the government announced the lockdown in Madhya Pradesh two days in advance so that people can buy essential goods. Giving information about the lockdown, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the rules of lockdown will be strictly followed and that is why people have been informed two days in advance so as not to violate the rules (Bhopal Lockdown Guidelines). Also Read – Coronavirus cases in India cross 13 lakh, about 49 thousand new cases in 24 hours

flights and trains Tickets will be valid as E-Pass Also Read – Corona spreading rapidly in Bihar, more than 5 thousand cases only in Patna

A new guideline has been issued by the government and administration regarding the lockdown. This time, the government has set rules on a total of 29 points. Corona cases are coming up rapidly in Bhopal for the last one week, after which the decision to lockdown was taken. Let us know that the lockdown, which started from 8 pm on 24 July, will remain till 5 pm on 4 August. Also Read – Corona in Madhya Pradesh: Corona clouds becoming darker in MP, 736 new cases, total 2,839 containment zones in the state

Madhya Pradesh: Police check IDs of commuters as 10-day lockdown begins from today in Bhopal in view of rise in # COVID19 cases. Markets deserted as shops remain closed. pic.twitter.com/tk8OIWW2mt – ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

Private buses, autos, taxis, cabs will be completely banned in the city during lockdown. Only those vehicles that will be connected to essential service will get permission to go. There is no crowd gathering at one place, so there will be a ban on the arrival of people in hotels, restaurants and parks.

Although the online service was still operational during the lockdown, but now the online service in Bhopal will also be completely closed for the next ten days. There will also be locks at markets and grocery stores in the city. The state government has also decided to keep religious places closed during the lockdown.

People have to use their own means to go to the air port and railway station. Train and flights tickets will work like e-passes for commuting. According to the information, rules were also fixed for those who deliver essential goods like milk. Such people will be able to deliver goods to the houses only from half past six in the morning to half past nine.