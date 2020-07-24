Bhopal Lockdown News: Lockdown in Bhopal from 8 pm tonight, know what will be open and what will be closed

Bhopal Lockdown News: Life in Bhopal has come to a standstill due to the increasing outbreak of Corona virus infection. The government has imposed complete lockdown in many areas of the city for 10 days. In view of the increase in Corona virus cases, the state government has decided to lockdown. Also Read – Total Lockdown in Bhopal Update News: Corona Increased Difficulties, Now Lockdown will be done in Bhopal from 24th

During the 10-day lockdown in Bhopal, only medicines, milk, vegetables and government ration shops will remain open. For those coming and going in Bhopal, permission will be available on e-pass like the earlier lockdown.

Earlier, the administration decided to impose lockdown in limited areas of Bhopal. But it will be effective throughout Bhopal from eight o'clock tonight.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, 632 new cases of Corona virus infection were found in the state. In this way, there have been 25,474 cases of corona in the state so far. On Thursday, 10 more people died of corona in the state. Thus far 780 people have died from Corona. On Thursday, four patients died in Bhopal and one patient each in Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Sagar, Rajgarh and Satna.

Maximum 301 deaths due to corona occurred in Indore while 148 in Bhopal, 71 in Ujjain, 29 in Sagar, 23 in Burhanpur, 19 in Khandwa, 22 in Jabalpur, 16 in Khargone, 10-10 in Dewas, Mandsaur and Gwalior, Dhar. And nine people have died in Rajgarh and eight in Morena and Neemuch.