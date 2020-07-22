Bhopal Lockdown News Update: Lockdown in these areas of Bhopal, medical emergency does not leave out

Bhopal Lockdown News Update: In view of increasing cases of corona virus infection, lockdown in Bhopal has been imposed in many areas of Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for three days. The lockdown is effective from 8 pm on Tuesday night. It will be effective till 8 pm on Friday night. Also Read – More than 30 thousand corona patients are getting every day for 7 consecutive days… When will this figure stop?

List of Areas Under lockdown

Sub Divisional Magistrate Jamil Khan has served within the boundaries of the Sub Division at Kotwali, Mangalwara and Hanumanganj at New Itwara Road, Jumerati, Kazipura, Kumharpura, Lakherapura, Khazanchi Gali, Loha Bazaar, Noor Mahal Road, Ibrahimpura, Chowk Jain Temple, Gurjarapura and Silavatpura area. Restrictive orders have been issued for lockdown from 21 July 8:00 am to 24 July 8:00 pm.

Apart from these, some areas of Bagsevania and some areas under Kamalnagar police will also have a lockdown for three days.

In this, the movement of ordinary citizens has been completely banned. Institutions, shops, offices and all business activities will be prohibited in places where barricating is done.

Exit exit

No person in the relevant area will be able to leave unnecessarily, except for the medical emergency service. The person violating the order will be punished under Section 188.

At the same time, Bhopal Collector and District Magistrate Avinash Lavania made a partial amendment to the order issued earlier in the district, using the powers conferred in Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in the entire revenue limits of the entire Bhopal district today, July 21 Curfew has been announced from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm till further orders.

It is noteworthy that in the order issued earlier, the night curfew was fixed from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

So far, 4,512 people have been found infected with the corona virus in Bhopal district. Of these, 142 people have died.